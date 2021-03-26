Advertisement

Corbin standout Treyveon Longmire picks Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-star athlete Treyveon Longmire announced on the Kentucky Daily podcast that he is committing to play football and Kentucky.

Longmire picked Kentucky over Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss. The standout received his first Power Five offer from Kentucky back in the spring of his freshman year on April 2, 2019.

The four-star prospect, according to 247Sports Composite, is also rated as the No. 17 athlete in the country

“He was hyped,” Longmire said on the podcast about Vince Marrow, who recruited the in-state product. “He’s been trying to get me to commit for a while. He called me every day to see what I was doing, checking in on me, ask me how my day is going and stuff like that. That means a lot. That’s what I was looking for with a lot of colleges.”

Longmire becomes the first in-state recruit in the 2022 Class to pick Kentucky. He had offers from a number of other high-major schools, including Mississippi State, Arkansas, Nebraska, Purdue and Tennessee.

