Community rallies to raise money for the mother goose

Appalachian Apparel Company is selling a t-shirt to help raise money for the restoration efforts.
"Save the Goose"
"Save the Goose"(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The roof of a nearly 80-year-old landmark in Hazard, the Mother Goose fell to the ground Wednesday.

Joey McKenney, Owner of the Appalachian Apparel Company, like many in the community decided it was time to take action and help with restoration efforts.

“Last week when they were trying to raise money they said they were having some problems with the roof and the structure and things like that and so I just kind of started thinking at that point what we could do to kind of help raise money,” said McKenney.

McKenney deciding to design a t-shirt to sell.

“We are going to be splitting the profit so anywhere from probably 6 to 8 dollars per shirt will be going to the family or to the fund,” said McKenney. “The meme with that newspaper headline I knew I kind of wanted to do the same thing and make it look like an old newspaper headline you know with the picture of the goose and the head off of it. "

As orders roll in, he is already seeing a response even from people outside of the community.

“As of last night we had already sold I think in 11 different states so it’s not just people here that are buying it it’s people you know all over the country,” said McKenney. “I mean people can say what they want to about the world and the state it’s in today but people really do want to help out and especially in our community.”

You can order the shirt online here.

