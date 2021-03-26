13th Region Tournament Semi-Final Preview: North Laurel vs. Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the first of two semi-final games Friday night, the North Laurel Jaguars will take on the Corbin Redhounds. Our coverage of the game will start at 5:50 p.m.

On Monday night, North Laurel raced out to a 12-point halftime lead and never looked back, defeating the Barbourville Tigers 86-50 in the opening game of the Boys 13th Region Tournament.

North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson led all scorers in that contest with 25 points. Sophomore Reed Sheppard also tallied a double-double with 22 points and ten assists.

Also on Monday night, the Corbin Redhounds had to make a comeback in the fourth quarter to take down the Harlan Green Dragons 63-53.

Hayden Llewellyn had a team-high 22 points in that game. Sophomore Brody Wells chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

