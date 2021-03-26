Advertisement

13th Region Tournament Semi-Final Preview: Knox Central vs. Clay County

WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament March 22nd-29th at the Corbin Arena.(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the second of two semi-final games Friday night, the Knox Central Panthers will take on the Clay County Tigers at the Corbin Arena.

On Tuesday night, Knox Central used a big fourth quarter to take down Harlan County, 63-47. Gavin Chadwell led the Panthers with 23 points and 11 rebounds in that game.

Also on Tuesday night, in a low-scoring affair between two teams who normally like to put points on the board, Clay County beat South Laurel 39-35. The Tigers led by as much as 12 during the game. Connor Farmer led all scorers with 20 points along with five rebounds.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

