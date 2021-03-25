Advertisement

Will Kentucky hit a vaccination plateau before reaching herd immunity?

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to break records in Kentucky, there is a concern that interest could peak and the vaccinations could plateau before we reach herd immunity.

Dr. Ryan Stanton says the latest survey shows around 50 to 55 percent of Kentuckians will get the vaccine when they can. The worry is that to reach herd immunity, the magic number is 75 to 80 percent. Stanton says we won’t know for sure how short or close we are to those levels until mid-year.

What worries Dr. Stanton is this could get to the point where we see flare ups of cases year round and chances for the virus to mutate easier because we don’t reach herd immunity.

He says there are some driving forces behind the hesitancy and lower numbers. He said politics have played a role not just with the vaccines, but throughout the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of false narrative and myths and dogmas that are still out there that are simply not true. Whether it’s the newness of the vaccines, whether it’s the risk for whatever the perceived association it is with potential risks for them. They just aren’t there and those aren’t factual,” Dr. Stanton said.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they did see a slow down in appointments being made until they opened vaccine eligibility for 18 and older, and they are still seeing interest in vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have issued a Golden Alert for Jordan Cress, who was last seen Monday evening in...
Missing Harlan County man found in Pikeville
File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
Nora Bowman
Police: Woman arrested after robbing Dollar Store
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn

Latest News

A job application
Thousands fall victim to unemployment identity fraud in Kentucky
Demolition begins at proposed site for the University of Somerset
Demolition begins at proposed site for the University of Somerset 6 p.m.
Demolition begins at proposed site for future University of Somerset
‘We’re gaining momentum’: Demolition begins at proposed site for the University of Somerset
Laurel County’s first positive COVID-19 case reported one year ago, new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at Baptist Health Corbin
Jordan Cress
Police: Shelbiana man arrested after being found with missing Harlan County man- 4:30 p.m.