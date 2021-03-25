Thousands fall victim to unemployment identity fraud in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many Kentuckians are now talking about being notified that they qualified for unemployment. The problem is, many have complained they didn’t lose their job, and someone is pretending to be them.

Governor Andy Beshear Wednesday afternoon addressed mounting fraud in Kentucky’s unemployment system. He said there have been tens of thousands of fraudulent claims.

“This is some of the most significant widest fraud I’ve seen since becoming a public official,” Beshear said, “and it’s done by cyber criminals... Some people think if they become a victim of this fraud it’s one individual in one place trying to take advantage of them. A lot of this is people buying your information off the dark web, they’re not from our system.”

Even Kentucky lawmakers are now victims, all as countless Kentuckians are waiting on unemployment checks who really need them.

“I’m very scared,” Louisville accountant Helen Cohen said.

Cohen told WAVE 3 News she has gotten no sleep in the last few weeks, and it’s not because it’s tax season.

“I got a letter from the Kentucky Department of Unemployment Insurance that I was eligible for unemployment and I thought ‘This is really strange,’” Cohen explained.

When her calls to the state weren’t returned, she took the letter to her boss. They notified the state by mail that it was a case of fraud.

Later, Cohen got a $300 check in the mail from the state unemployment office. She voided the check, sent it back, and days later, someone from unemployment called Cohen to tell her that her personal information was used to open a bank account in Lebanon, Kentucky to get the state to direct deposit the money.

She said the state stopped that deposit.

After that, Cohen said she hired a theft protection service and contacted several investigative agencies, including the FBI.

“Clearly, somebody tried to do a wire transfer. That’s a federal offense,” she said.

The cyber criminals still have her social security number and many others.

“I got this letter in the mail from the Labor Cabinet,” Republican State Senator Whitney Westerfield of District 3 said.

He and Republican Senator Julie Raque Adams of Louisville are among the Kentuckians who had their identities stolen and were told they qualified for unemployment.

“How many other people are affected this way?” Westerfield asked. “I assume is got to be in the tens of thousands based on just how many constituents have reached out... Dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens.”

The State Labor Cabinet told Wave 3 News the breach is not at the Office of Unemployment Insurance and many agencies are investigating where it originated, including the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General.

Victims of this identity theft can get help at the Kentucky Career Center Unemployment Insurance Fraud Division at www.kcc.ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.