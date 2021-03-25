Advertisement

Sheriff offers reward after horse was found shot

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Martin County Sheriff John Kirk is asking for information after a horse was found shot.

The sheriff says he found the deceased horse on Thursday off New Route 3 Mayo 5 Strip Job.

Sheriff Kirk says he is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot this horse.

If you have any information, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Carroll
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
(Photo: Pikeville Police Department)
Police: Shelbiana man arrested after being found with missing Harlan County man
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn
Police have issued a Golden Alert for Jordan Cress, who was last seen Monday evening in...
Missing Harlan County man found in Pikeville

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference
Physical Therapist opens clinic in her hometown
Lawrence County Native opens physical therapy clinic in her hometown
Severe outlook 3/25/2021
Severe storms likely tonight
President Joe Biden is calling for stricter gun laws following the mass shooting in Boulder,...
President Biden holds first formal press conference