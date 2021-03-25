Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings strong storms to the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. All severe threats are on the table today and tonight. Please have a way to get weather alerts and warnings if they are issued.

Today and Tonight

While the early morning hours look mainly dry, it will not stay that way. Rain chances start to move in by mid-morning and they will come in waves for much of the day and part of the night. The rainfall totals through Friday morning have backed off on the models, but don’t let your guard down. If any of these cells stall out over an area for a significant amount of time, we could still see issues.

The wind will be cranking today and tonight, even without the storms. Winds could gust up to 35 mph per hour or better at times.

As of the 2 a.m. Thursday update, most of the area still under a slight risk (2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather for most of the area. The enhanced risk (3 out of 5) was expanded to include the I-75 corridor and Lake Cumberland.

Right now, it looks like the worst of the storms will be later this evening between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. That doesn’t mean we won’t see the possibility of strong storms off and on all day. This is just when we expect the worst of them as the cold front moves into the area. While damaging wind and heavy rain remain our main concern, isolated tornadoes, especially along I-75 and west and near the Kentucky and Tennessee border are definitely possible.

I can’t stress enough the need to stay weather aware until late tonight. You need to WYMT weather app or a weather radio. Keep your phones and tablets charged and make sure you have fresh batteries in the weather radio in case you lose power, since the worst of the storms could be after a lot of people go to bed.

Highs will top out around 70 before falling into the mid-50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After a stray shower chance and some clouds early on Friday, the skies clear right back out to sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy, but the winds will calm down the later into the day we get. Highs will top out in the upper 60s before dropping into the 40s overnight.

The first half of Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds, but rain chances return in the evening hours and will be around through Sunday morning with another cold front. They could be heavy at times late. Highs will top out in the mid-70s on Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday.

Dry conditions return Sunday afternoon and stay with us through Tuesday afternoon.

