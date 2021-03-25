Severe storms likely tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong to severe storms are likely as a cold front arrives later tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Heavy showers and gusty winds are likely for a lot of us tonight as a system moves through the mountains. The Storm Prediction Center has areas down in the Cumberland Valley and along I-75 in an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. The rest of us are in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. For those in the enhanced risk, you do have the possibility of seeing tornadoes. Below is a better explanation of the different risks.

Severe Risks 3/25/2021 (WYMT Weather)

Make sure you have a way to get warnings throughout the overnight hours and have a plan in case you are in a tornado warning. Be prepared, not scared. Heavy showers move in around 8 p.m. with the main line of storms moving into our western counties around 9-10 p.m. and moving out of our eastern counties around 2 a.m. Friday. Gusty winds are a big concern tonight. Winds could gust up to 40 MPH at times.

The Weekend

Another system arrives later Saturday into Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center put us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. Right now, this system looks more rainy than stormy. The best for those showers will be in our southern counties later Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s Saturday.

That cold front moves through early Sunday morning with showers. Temperatures will cool off with highs getting into the low to mid-60s and overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. We should clear out a little bit by Sunday evening.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Monday with highs only getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our next system moves in Wednesday into Thursday of next week. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that.

