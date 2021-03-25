Sen. Blackburn introduces bill requiring DNA border testing to ‘End Child Trafficking’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn along with Senators Joni Ernst, Thom Tillis and Mike Rounds have introduced the End Child Trafficking Now Act that will require DNA border testing.

Blackburn said after her recent trip to the Southern border, she learned how drug cartels and transnational criminal gangs traffic and exploit migrant children to gain illegal entry into the country.

“After seeing the crisis firsthand, I’m reintroducing legislation to require DNA testing at the border to deter fraud and child trafficking. Adults attempting to slip across our borders under the guise of being a parent or relative to a minor must be DNA tested to prove they are related,” said Senator Blackburn. “Drug cartels and gangs are using children to falsely present themselves as family units and seek asylum at our southern border. These unaccompanied minors are especially vulnerable to trafficking and are often forced to perform sex acts. Making DNA tests mandatory on anyone claiming a family relationship with a minor will send a powerful message that traffickers will be caught and aggressively prosecuted.”

According to officials, the bill will require the following:

The bill requires DHS to deport alien adults if they refuse a DNA test and mandates a maximum 10-year prison sentence for all alien adults who fabricate family ties or guardianship over a minor.

It also criminalizes “child recycling,” which happens when the same child is used repeatedly to gain entry by alien adults who are neither relatives nor legal guardians.

If family ties or legal guardianship cannot be proven with the accompanying adult, the Act requires HHS to process the child as an unaccompanied minor under current law.

“The exploitation of innocent children taking place at our border is horrific. We must do everything in our power to stop human traffickers and put an end to this disgusting practice,” said Representative Gooden. “This bill allows law enforcement to quickly evaluate the veracity behind every claim of a familial connection at our border.”

