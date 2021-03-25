Report: majority of rural hospitals in Tennessee at risk of shutting down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign is a statewide resource for medical information in Tennessee. Recently they did a study that shows out of the less than 65 remaining hospitals in rural areas, more than half are at risk of shutting down.

Nurse practitioner Tracey Stansberry says funding from the state and local levels are an issue, as well as many in rural communities not having insurance to cover their medical bills.

The only hospital in rural Jellico hasn’t seen a patient since November, but will officially be out of the building at the end of March.

Executive Director Judy Roitman says in the last 10 years there have been 19 rural hospital closings across the state, and when that happens it puts a strain on first responders in ambulances that now have to transport and care for emergency patients longer than ever before.

For those like Jellico employee Ben Johnson, he says the lack of a hospital in the city could be the difference between life and death and calls the sight now of an empty hospital a “somber” view.

How to fix this problem according to Stansberry is through a collaborative effort from local hospitals and the government. She’s calling on state and local lawmakers to look into solutions to how to properly fund and keep rural hospitals open.

