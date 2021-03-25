Advertisement

Possible motive revealed in Panama City shooting of two Louisville teens

Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.(WJHG-TV)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Documents released Wednesday reveal that a Benton, Kentucky nurse ran to help the surviving teen victim in a shooting in Panama City Beach, Florida.

A Louisville teenager was killed, and his stepbrother was injured in the early morning shooting. The incident happened on the beach in front of the Shores of Panama high-rise condo.

Panama City Police Department officers took the accused gunman into custody before they discovered the dead teen victim. The surviving teen was found by investigators at the Shores of Panama after following a trail of blood to a room.

The stepbrothers are both 14 years old. Neither has been publicly identified.

A 37-year-old man identified as Christopher Cox was arrested for the shooting near Pineapple Willy’s Restaurant. He is charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Court documents reveal Cox told officers he thought the teens were trying to take a bag from him. He said he had his gun in his bag, and losing it was something he was “not willing to do.”

Cox did a reenactment of what happened, showing police he pulled his gun from his bag, unwrapped it from a shirt, and then shot one of the teens. The second teen took off running after his step-brother was shot, but Cox shot him as he ran.

Cox described it as a “moment of rage.”

At one point during the arrest, Cox referred to the two teens as derogatory terms and called them “developmentally challenged.” He told police he could have outrun the two teenagers if he needed to.

Family members of the victims told WAVE 3 News Cox asked the teens for a cigarette before telling them he was going to shoot them.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved

Most Read

File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
(Photo: Pikeville Police Department)
Police: Shelbiana man arrested after being found with missing Harlan County man
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn
Police have issued a Golden Alert for Jordan Cress, who was last seen Monday evening in...
Missing Harlan County man found in Pikeville
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
Gov. Beshear supports “do over” bill, vetoes bill that would have cut retirement benefits for new teachers

Latest News

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center has all of our region under a severe risk...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings strong storms to the region
Mason fire victim
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
LaShana Harris
Kentucky juvenile justice commissioner fired for alleged harassment
Report says more than half of rural hospitals in TN are in jeopardy of closing
Report: majority of rural hospitals in Tennessee at risk of shutting down