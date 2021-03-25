Possible motive revealed in Panama City shooting of two Louisville teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Documents released Wednesday reveal that a Benton, Kentucky nurse ran to help the surviving teen victim in a shooting in Panama City Beach, Florida.

A Louisville teenager was killed, and his stepbrother was injured in the early morning shooting. The incident happened on the beach in front of the Shores of Panama high-rise condo.

Panama City Police Department officers took the accused gunman into custody before they discovered the dead teen victim. The surviving teen was found by investigators at the Shores of Panama after following a trail of blood to a room.

The stepbrothers are both 14 years old. Neither has been publicly identified.

A 37-year-old man identified as Christopher Cox was arrested for the shooting near Pineapple Willy’s Restaurant. He is charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Court documents reveal Cox told officers he thought the teens were trying to take a bag from him. He said he had his gun in his bag, and losing it was something he was “not willing to do.”

Cox did a reenactment of what happened, showing police he pulled his gun from his bag, unwrapped it from a shirt, and then shot one of the teens. The second teen took off running after his step-brother was shot, but Cox shot him as he ran.

Cox described it as a “moment of rage.”

At one point during the arrest, Cox referred to the two teens as derogatory terms and called them “developmentally challenged.” He told police he could have outrun the two teenagers if he needed to.

Family members of the victims told WAVE 3 News Cox asked the teens for a cigarette before telling them he was going to shoot them.

