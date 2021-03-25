Advertisement

Police: 1 arrested after $20,000 worth of meth found in vehicle

Jimmy Collett
Jimmy Collett(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, around 7:41 p.m., deputies with Bell County Sheriff’s patrolled Highway 66 when they noticed a driver not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was in a 1999 white/gray Toyota pickup truck.

During the traffic stop, a deputy said they noticed the driver Jimmy Collett, 66, was trying to hide or grab an object under his seat, that is when police asked Collet to step out of the vehicle.

Deputies said K-9 Chan alerted deputies that drugs were located on the exterior driver’s side of the truck. Police say they found six large bags of meth, and a total of 191 grams with a value of $20,000.

Hydrocodone, a glass pipe with residue, a blue valium pill, small bags of meth, and $919 cash were also found, police say.

Collett was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center, he faces 2 trafficking in a controlled substance charges, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Collett is being held on a $5,000 bond.

