Advertisement

Perry County road closed due to break in pavement

KY 1087, also known as Balls Fork Road, in Perry County is closed due to a break in the pavement.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in the Jackson area of Perry County expect delays.

The KY 1087, also known as Balls Fork Road, in Perry County is closed due to a break in the pavement. Kentucky Transportation officials say the pavement worsened at mile marker 1.9 and engineers determined that the road is unsafe for travel.

The closed portion is approximately one mile west of the Knott County line, between KY 476 near Ary and the county line.

The road is expected to be closed until the end of the week.

Alternate routes include: KY 476, KY 80, and KY 3209 to bypass the closed section.

A marked detour will not be posted, but signs and barricades will be placed on KY 1087 to warn drivers of the closure.

A serious break in the pavement worsened at milemark 1.9; engineers have determined it is not...
A serious break in the pavement worsened at milemark 1.9; engineers have determined it is not safe to drive on(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
(Photo: Pikeville Police Department)
Police: Shelbiana man arrested after being found with missing Harlan County man
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn
Police have issued a Golden Alert for Jordan Cress, who was last seen Monday evening in...
Missing Harlan County man found in Pikeville
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
Gov. Beshear supports “do over” bill, vetoes bill that would have cut retirement benefits for new teachers

Latest News

Buckhorn Water Treatment Plant
Perry County officials talk new water treatment plant in Buckhorn
People are being asked to avoid area of UK Chandler Emergency Room at S. Limestone.
FBI, ATF respond to situation at UK Hospital
perry county catalytic converter theft
Do you know this person? Deputies investigating catalytic converter thefts
Jimmy Collett
Police: 1 arrested after $20,000 worth of meth found in vehicle