Perry County road closed due to break in pavement

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in the Jackson area of Perry County expect delays.

The KY 1087, also known as Balls Fork Road, in Perry County is closed due to a break in the pavement. Kentucky Transportation officials say the pavement worsened at mile marker 1.9 and engineers determined that the road is unsafe for travel.

The closed portion is approximately one mile west of the Knott County line, between KY 476 near Ary and the county line.

The road is expected to be closed until the end of the week.

Alternate routes include: KY 476, KY 80, and KY 3209 to bypass the closed section.

A marked detour will not be posted, but signs and barricades will be placed on KY 1087 to warn drivers of the closure.

