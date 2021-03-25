Perry County officials talk new water treatment plant in Buckhorn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Officials announced several Abandoned Mine Land grants earlier this week one including a water improvement project in Perry County.

A 3.5 million dollar grant to help improve the water system in the county both in the long and short term.

Scott Alexander, Perry County Judge Executive, says it’s great news for the whole community.

“It is a dream come true for this community and East Kentucky,” said Alexander. “We’ve got the interconnect on 80 that’s being put in place now. This will start the interconnect in Jeff therefore you can feed the south end and north end of Perry County through the interconnect in the short term. "

To help in the long term a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn will serve nearly 1,200 residential customers.

”We are creating a lot of jobs in our industrial park. It’s growing and one of the things we have to have is that second source of water. It will be coming off the Middle Fork,” said Alexander. “I kept telling the people that we are telling you the truth believe in us and we are working on this plan for getting the funding and we’re going to solve this short term and long term. To see that get to be presented to the public is critical. "

Happy Mobelini, Hazard Mayor, says it will also have a positive economic impact at the industrial park.

“We got those abandoned strip mines that are perfect but we have got to be able to get water to them. Also, this water plant will also be able to service Owsley, Clay County, Breathitt County so it won’t just be Hazard and Perry County it’s a regional thing. "

Keeping hope and faith in a plan to provide growth through an essential like water to people throughout the community.

“It helps people also start believing in the plan that we are trying to do to change the course that we are on here and that we are working and there’s a ton of work going on behind the scenes and that these things are gonna happen. "

Alexander says he thinks in three to four years the full funding and project will be in place.

