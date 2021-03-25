Man says he found shrimp tails in box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A California man received an unexpected surprise while trying to make a bowl of cereal.

Writer and comedian Jensen Karp said he discovered what appeared to be shrimp tails, dental floss and black unidentifiable objects inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

In a tweet Karp shared on Monday, he wrote, “Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)”

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The social media post quickly went viral with more than 23,000 retweets.

General Mills responded to the claim on Twitter saying, “We’re sorry to see what you found!” the brand replied. “We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks!”

The cereal manufacturer responded to the Twitter thread, explaining, “After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the brand said in a follow-up tweet. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

Karp accused the company of “gaslighting” him, saying his findings were indeed “cinnamon-coated shrimp tails.”

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Cinnamon Toast Crunch released a statement saying, ““We can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility.”

Wednesday morning, General Mills issued a statement to Karp, saying, “If you are unwilling to send the items and cereal packaging to us, please provide these items to your local law enforcement.”

Karp said he has sent his findings in for testing to confirm what the items are.

