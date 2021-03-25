Advertisement

LMU advances to Division-II Final-4

LMU men’s basketball shoots 54 percent from the floor, Cameron Henry and Jordan Guest combine for 55 points
Railsplitters defeat Mines 90-76 to advance to the NCAA Division-II Final-4
Railsplitters defeat Mines 90-76 to advance to the NCAA Division-II Final-4(LMU Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the third time in program history, the Lincoln Memorial University men’s basketball team will be playing in the NCAA Division II Final Four after dismantling fifth-seeded Colorado School of Mines 90-76 in the Elite Eight Wednesday afternoon. The fourth-seeded Railsplitters (19-3) shot 54 percent from the field, scored 45 points in each half and got 55 combined points from redshirt junior guard Cameron Henry and junior forward Jordan Guest in the national quarterfinal victory inside the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Guest led all scorers with 28 points.

Improving to 3-0 all-time in Division II Elite Eight games, LMU held the Orediggers (18-3) to 37.8 percent (14-of-37) first-half shooting as Mines was limited to just 1-for-13 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes of play. The Railsplitters led for all but a little over three minutes of the Elite Eight matchup and held a 26-point lead early in the second half before Mines cut into the deficit late.

LMU will play the winner of top-seeded West Texas A&M and No. 8 seed Daemen College in the Division II Final Four Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. The Final Four tilt will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and can be streamed here.

