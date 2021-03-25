Lawrence County Native opens physical therapy clinic in her hometown

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sport clinics are difficult to come by in Eastern Kentucky. Likewise, sport injuries may happen to those who participate in recreational activities, like one Kentucky Native who played high school basketball.

“I had an ACL injury from playing basketball and so whenever you’re trying to get back to sport, there’s certain testing and sports specific therapy that you need to go through to be able to decrease your risk in re injury,” said Lawrence County Native and Physical Therapist Morgan Lester.

That is where Lester learned the importance of physical therapy, but there were setbacks that made it difficult to maintain much needed help.

“My mom would have to take me to Lexington to get sports specific care and so that was something like I said wasn’t readily available so being able to be back here and provide that service so that it’s a less of a burden on my friends and neighbors mean so much to me,” she said.

It was through that personal experience, that led her to open a clinic right where she grew up.

“Specific kind of care that we can provide is something that patients would have to go to UK or Marshall which isn’t the most convenient thing for families,” she said.

Former Patient Sheldon Mccreary said Lester is a caring person, always willing to help those in need.

“She’s a great gal. We need young professionals in Lawrence County. So when I decided to have my knee replacement surgery I decided I’d let her do the work for me,” he said.

Starting up her own clinic is a dream come true, especially knowing that it is helping an undeserved area.

“You know this is wow, this actually happening and we’re building up the case load, we’re getting more busy, there’s more patients coming in and it’s just so exciting that all of this hard work is paying off,” she said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, you can click here.

