Knoxville’s oldest automobile dealership celebrates milestone

The dealership has been owned since 1915 making it the oldest dealer in East Tennessee.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville’s oldest automobile dealership is celebrating a milestone.

According to a release, local auto dealer Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville also known as Knox Motor Company is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary. Knox Motor Company located on 10131 Parkside Drive has been owned since 1915 and celebrating its 106th anniversary making it the oldest dealer in East Tennessee.

The original location of the company was at 413 North Gay street and later moved to the 4800 block of Kingston Pike to what is now the Mercedes Place shopping center.

“We are fortunate to represent Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-Benz Commercial vehicles. Mercedes-Benz is driven to provide the best in class technology and performance in every vehicle they offer. Currently we offer a huge array of gas and hybrid powered vehicles. Later this year Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville will enter into an all-new era with a flagship luxury all electric EQS. It will be the first of a fleet of all electric variants that will be available to our customers. With 136 years of engineering excellence in their resume there is no doubt the new all-electric vehicles will be a game changer in the EV world,” said Jeff Bender, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville.

Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville says they will celebrate with an upcoming ceremony to acknowledge this achievement.

