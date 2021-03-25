Advertisement

Kentucky juvenile justice commissioner fired for alleged harassment

LaShana Harris
LaShana Harris(Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner has been fired following an investigation into alleged harassment.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports LaShana Harris was dismissed for “violating the executive branch policy statement on harassment prevention.”

She was under investigation for harassment and bullying. The Personnel Cabinet released a letter from Personnel Secretary Gerina D. Whether informing Harris of her dismissal effective immediately.

The letter said Harris was placed on special investigative leave on December 23, 2020, so that the complaints by her employees could be investigated.

The investigation found 21 allegations that revealed Harris “exhibited conduct that was harassing, intimidating, bullying and verbally aggressive,” the letter said.

The letter also stated that an employee said Harris was “rude, combative and embarrassed him during several virtual meetings with employees.”

Harris was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear in December of 2019.

The governor’s office said a statement would be coming from the Personnel Cabinet.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
(Photo: Pikeville Police Department)
Police: Shelbiana man arrested after being found with missing Harlan County man
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn
Police have issued a Golden Alert for Jordan Cress, who was last seen Monday evening in...
Missing Harlan County man found in Pikeville
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
Gov. Beshear supports “do over” bill, vetoes bill that would have cut retirement benefits for new teachers

Latest News

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center has all of our region under a severe risk...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings strong storms to the region
Mason fire victim
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Report says more than half of rural hospitals in TN are in jeopardy of closing
Report: majority of rural hospitals in Tennessee at risk of shutting down