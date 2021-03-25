Kentucky juvenile justice commissioner fired for alleged harassment

(WYMT) - Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner has been fired following an investigation into alleged harassment.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports LaShana Harris was dismissed for “violating the executive branch policy statement on harassment prevention.”

She was under investigation for harassment and bullying. The Personnel Cabinet released a letter from Personnel Secretary Gerina D. Whether informing Harris of her dismissal effective immediately.

The letter said Harris was placed on special investigative leave on December 23, 2020, so that the complaints by her employees could be investigated.

The investigation found 21 allegations that revealed Harris “exhibited conduct that was harassing, intimidating, bullying and verbally aggressive,” the letter said.

The letter also stated that an employee said Harris was “rude, combative and embarrassed him during several virtual meetings with employees.”

Harris was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear in December of 2019.

The governor’s office said a statement would be coming from the Personnel Cabinet.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.