Kentucky hospitals seeing decreasing number of COVID-19 patients

By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard Governor Andy Beshear announce the decreasing hospitalization rates, and Kentucky’s biggest hospital is seeing it.

“So right now we’ve been running about 20 patients. Today we only have I think four of those patients in the ICU,” said UK Hospital Vice President of Operations Colleen Swartz.

To put that into perspective at UK hospital, Swartz says in late January and early February, they were at 100-105 patients at the hospital.

Swartz says the vaccine likely has played a big role in that, but also point out increased hygiene efforts have become routine.

“Handwashing, social distancing, and of course masking,” Swartz said.

Even though numbers are declining, healthcare officials are still worried about other potential hurdles, like new variants and super spreader events for Easter Sunday.

While about 95% of UK Heathcare employees are vaccinated, Swartz said more of the general public needs to be vaccinated before easing restrictions.

One of the changes they have made though, is allowing non-COVID patients to have one overnight visitor.

“Some of the patients need a familiar person with them. They may be confused or disoriented,” Swartz said.

As we move forward, Swartz says she’s cautiously optimistic.

UK Hospital points out that CDC recommendations on social distancing and masking do not apply to healthcare settings, so hospital guidelines are much more strict.

