‘I’ve mopped 31 times’: 78 year-old Jackson woman cleans out home after flood

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Stories of destruction from the flood are abundant across the region, but so are those of resiliency.

78-year-old Edith McClees Courtney from Jackson is one of those bouncing back from the flood damage.

“Yellow mud covered everything. The floor, the bed clothes, the curtains,” said Courtney.

Courtney, who was born and raised in Breathitt County and she says she saw a flood nearly every March.

“It would get up around our house, and it would go lap, lap, lap on the bottom of the house, but it never got in, never came in the house once,” said Courtney.

This flood, she says, was different.

“I’ve never been afraid in my life, even of a man with a gun. But I was afraid that night. I was terrified,” said Courtney. “I had never seen water. It was like it was heated from underneath. It was boiling and it was rolling and it was swirling.

Her neighbor, Lester Thorpe came to get her out of her house early Monday morning of the flood. In the 18 minutes it took her to get ready, the water came up four feet, covering the hood of Thorpe’s pickup truck.

“He’s my little prince charming, saved my life,” said Courtney.

It was four days before Courtney returned to her house. Her neighbors went into her house before the water receded and put her belongings up on the table, out of the floodwaters.

“I’ve worked really hard all my life and I’ve given away, practically everything I own. I have no money, didn’t want any but this was my home until I pass you know,” said Courtney.

When she returned, she rolled up her sleeves and got to work, mopping the floor 31 times since that day.

“It’s called attack dog that’s me. I’m an attack dog that’s what my momma made me,” said Courtney.

Her neighbors say she did not want much help and took care of the inside of her house mostly by herself. It took about nine days to clean, and now the flood damage is nowhere to be seen.

“I took care of the house, I worked in the yard some but I really can’t bend over and crawl,” said Courtney.

A group from Indiana did help outside of her home as well as several neighbors.

“They got all that garbage out from under my house. They took all the insulation out,” she said. “The worst of times brings out the best in people.”

Courtney says she does not see this flood as a tragedy, but as a gift, saying during the last four years she was losing her faith.

“That brown water gave it back to me. That brown water gave it back to me. It did,” she said.

Courtney was a teacher for 20 years. Now, she is an instructional aid at Breathitt County High School for special education students.

