‘It’s part of our identity in some way’: History of the Mother Goose House

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 80 years, the Mother Goose House has welcomed Hazard natives and guests alike.

“George Stacy, apparently one day he got the inspiration, I think it was Thanksgiving to build a house that looks like a goose,” said Martha Quigley who worked at the Bobby Davis Museum before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction of the house began in the 1930′s and in 1940, the Mother Goose was completed. George Stacy used the actual bone structure of a goose to build the house.

“As many ribs as a goose has, that’s how many rafters there are in the upper part of the building,” said Quigley.

In her more than 80 years, she was home to many places from a service station to the Mother Goose Market.

“Such attachment, it’s part of our identity in some way,” added Quigley.

Quigley said carpenter John Hall from Home Lumber Company used local oak wood during construction.

“See the curve of the wood, it took some very good carpenters to do that, to do that work,” she said.

The Mother Goose House has made appearances on Oprah and HGTV’s Most Outrageous Homes, even including magazines.

“Sometimes people come through here just to see the Goose House building,” added Quigley.

On Monday, officials with the Kentucky Heritage Council plan to visit the house to see how they can help in the rebuilding process.

“He’s bringing an architect too, so they can help us so figure out how to build it back,” said owner Alice McIntosh. “I want it back the way it was, I mean, to look the same,” she added.

