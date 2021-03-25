FBI, ATF respond to situation at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are being asked to avoid the area around the UK Hospital emergency room.

There are UK police vehicles parked outside the ER entrance area with emergency lights flashing.

Our crew there reports seeing a man being taken in handcuffs and placed into a Lexington Police van.

The FBI and ATF have also both responded to the scene to help:

FBI Louisville's Lexington Resident Agency is aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist @UKPolice. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) March 25, 2021

@ATFLouisville Lexington Field Office responding to scene at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Hospital. @UKPolice — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) March 25, 2021

We’re told Nicholasville Road/South Limestone is closed to traffic, both northbound and southbound, near the hospital’s emergency department, between Cooper/Waller and Virginia/Hugulet.

This is a developing story.

