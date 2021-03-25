Advertisement

FBI, ATF respond to situation at UK Hospital

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are being asked to avoid the area around the UK Hospital emergency room.

There are UK police vehicles parked outside the ER entrance area with emergency lights flashing.

Our crew there reports seeing a man being taken in handcuffs and placed into a Lexington Police van.

The FBI and ATF have also both responded to the scene to help:

We’re told Nicholasville Road/South Limestone is closed to traffic, both northbound and southbound, near the hospital’s emergency department, between Cooper/Waller and Virginia/Hugulet.

This is a developing story.

