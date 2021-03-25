Drug overdoses increase during pandemic in Tennessee, TDH reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a new report that revealed deaths by overdose are increasing during the pandemic.

According to the new statistics, in 2019, 2,089 Tennesseans died due to an overdose. That is 15 percent more than the overdose deaths reported in 2018.

The Department of Health said preliminary data for 2020 shows the year of the pandemic will prove to be the deadliest yet for overdoses. The highest number of overdoses reported in 2020 were reported between April and June. Hospitals across the state have reported seeing a rise in non-fatal overdoses.

The data revealed fewer prescription drugs are being abused in Tennessee, which means fewer people are dying from opioid overdose. That is not resulting in a decline in overdoses though.

TDH reported the rise in overdoses is a trend driven by illicit fentanyl and stimulants. The rate of fentanyl overdoses increased substantially from 11.6 per 100,000 residents in 2018 to 16.8 per 100,000 residents in 2019, a nearly 45 percent increase.

For the first year, fentanyl was involved in more than half of fatal drug overdoses. Deaths involving stimulants other than cocaine have increased substantially over the past five years from 112 in 2015 to 651 in 2019, the report stated.

The age groups 24-34 and 35-44 had the highest rates of overdose deaths in the state.

In Knox County, 31 people died from suspected drug-related overdoses, nearly double the year before.

“I don’t think that this year is starting off any better than last year, it’s actually starting off worse,” said Charme Allen, Knox County district attorney general.

Gen. Allen was optimistic heading into 2020 believing the work being done by her office in collaboration with other community partners was working.

“Yes, I think at the beginning of last year, at the beginning of 2020 we would have all said we are beginning to get a handle on all of this we are beginning to really grasp what’s the issue, and grab our piece and work together as a whole. But then the pandemic came and last year was hard,” said Allen.

As numbers trend in the wrong direction, there’s hope in the Attorney’s General office that once the pandemic subsides, there can be real change in the drug epidemic.

“I believe that at that point, all the good work, that foundation that we have in place, and because it is in place, that will be a quick transition,” said Allen.

Addiction Recovery Care has several resources available for those struggling with addiction that can be found here.

The National 24/7 hotline for those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.