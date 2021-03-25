Advertisement

Do you know this person? Deputies investigating catalytic converter thefts

perry county catalytic converter theft
perry county catalytic converter theft(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 25, 2021
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs public assistance in identifying the person in these pictures.

Police say the person was at the Avawam Penecostal Church stealing catalytic converters from church vans.

If you have any information call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 606439-4523, or send them a message on Facebook, you may remain anonymous.

