American Red Cross ‘Giving Day’ calls for more community involvement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- “Giving Day” for the American Red Cross rolls around every year, but Wednesday’s call for generosity is heavier than ones in the past.

“We need volunteers from our community who sign up to say yes I want to be trained,” said Erica Mani, CEO of the American Red Cross of Central Appalachia.

She says the Central Appalachia Region has a desperate need for volunteers.

This region’s Red Cross supported 120 families during recent winter ice storms and a little over a thousand families in the past year. They say they need manpower to keep the help going.

Volunteering starts with training that can be done both online and in person. For more information on how to volunteer click here. After training you’ll be on the front lines helping out, and you will be paired up with someone to show you the ropes in the field.

Mani says in addition to volunteers, the Red Cross can always use monetary donations. Currently, Mani says they are $400,000 dollars behind on their revenue budget. The push back in revenue comes from responding to back to back weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out many of their fundraising opportunities.

“We have to rely upon the generosity of people out there to fund this work, and that’s what giving day is all about,” Mani said.

For information on how to donate click here.

