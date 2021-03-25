Advertisement

13th Region Tournament Preview: South Laurel vs Knox Central

WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament March 22nd-29th at the Corbin Arena.(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the second of two games Thursday night, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals will take on the Knox Central Lady Panthers at the Corbin Arena.

The Lady Cardinals enter the game with a record of 17 and 10 following a win over Whitley County last Tuesday to take the 50th district championship.

Chris Souder’s squad is led by Rachel Presley, Brianna Howard, Reagan Jones, Emily Cox, Clara Collins, Kylie Clem, Gracie Turner and Corbin Miller. Presley is the team’s leading scorer averaging 14.8 points per game this season. South Laurel comes into the matchup on a three-game winning streak and have won six out of the last ten.

Jamie Sowders’ Knox Central team is led by Brianna Gallagher, Caylan Mills, Presley Partin, Zoey Liford, Timberly Frederick, Jaylynn Faine and Natalie Fisher. Gallagher leads the Lady Panthers in scoring averaging 14.4 points per game.

They enter the tournament as the runner-up in the 51st District. The team has won six of their last ten games.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

