13th Region Tournament Preview: Bell County vs Clay County

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the first of two games Thursday night, the Bell County Lady Bobcats will take on the Clay County Lady Tigers at the Corbin Arena. Our coverage of the game will start at 5:50 p.m.

The Lady Bobcats enter the game with a record of 21 and 4 following a win over Harlan County one week ago to take the 52nd district championship.

David Teague’s squad is led by Nadine Johnson, Ashtyn Meyers, Mataya Ausmus, Talyah McQueen, Lauren McGeorge, Sara Kidwell and Abigail Cornett. Johnson is the team’s leading scorer averaging 13.2 points per game. Bell County comes into the matchup on a three-game winning streak and have won eight out of the last ten.

James Burchell’s Clay County team is led by Taylor Asher, Madison Curry, Jaylen Combs, Courtney Jones and Mackenzie Sizemore. Asher leads Clay County in scoring averaging 14.8 points per game.

They enter the tournament as the runner-up in the 49th District. The team has won nine of their last ten games.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.