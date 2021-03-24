Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Amanda Turner
Amanda Turner(Middlesboro Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department arrested a woman on drug charges Saturday.

The arrest occurred after a traffic stop, police say they found meth, distribution bags, 11 xanax tablets, a digital scale and $533 cash in the vehicle.

Amanda Turner was charged with failure to appear on bench warrant, excessive, window tint, trafficking a controlled substance, and DUI. Turner also received a summons for criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking $500.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have issued a Golden Alert for Jordan Cress, who was last seen Monday evening in...
Missing Harlan County man found in Pikeville
Nora Bowman
Police: Woman arrested after robbing Dollar Store
File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach

Latest News

(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn
(Photo: Pikeville Police Department)
Police: Shelbiana man arrested after being found with missing Harlan County man
Severe Outlook 3/24/2021
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
Senate Bill 211 passed in the Senate Thursday evening on a 22 to 11 vote.
Governor Beshear supports controversial “do-over” bill
Hazard K-9, Zeke
‘He means everything to me’ : Hazard Police Department’s new four legged friend is great addition to the force