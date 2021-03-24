Woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department arrested a woman on drug charges Saturday.

The arrest occurred after a traffic stop, police say they found meth, distribution bags, 11 xanax tablets, a digital scale and $533 cash in the vehicle.

Amanda Turner was charged with failure to appear on bench warrant, excessive, window tint, trafficking a controlled substance, and DUI. Turner also received a summons for criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking $500.

