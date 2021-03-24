Advertisement

University of the Cumberlands plans to return to in-person classes for fall 2021

Photo: University of the Cumberlands
(WKYT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of the Cumberlands plans to return entirely to in-person classes for the 2021 fall semester.

President Larry Cockrum praised the students and employees for their resilience and persistence in the face of adversity this past year.

“The last twelve months have been challenging, even overwhelming at times,” said Cockrum. “In the face of uncertainty, our students, faculty, and staff showed tremendous resilience by continually adapting to the many trials brought about by COVID-19. While this pandemic is not over, I am optimistic that the increasing availability of vaccines and decreasing case numbers will enable us to return to a more typical campus experience this fall.”

Traditional undergraduate classes will begin on August 23rd and meet in-person with courses offered in both eight-week and 16-week formats.

Campus operations will return to normal as much as possible based on federal, state and local health guidance.

More information on the university’s plans for the fall semester will be released this summer.

