The University of Kentucky holds event to condemn violence against Asian Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people gathered outside University of Kentucky Memorial Hall to condemn hate against Asian Americans. It’s something that people say didn’t start just last week, but has been going on for quite some time.

From the Chinese Exclusion Act to the Japanese Internment Camps, racism against Asians is nothing new in America. With the pandemic, some say the hate has increased and even targeted UK faculty.

“I remember hearing one Korean faculty member telling us her own experience taking her son to a park and people using racist language against them. Her son was 10 years old,” UK College of Communication and Information professor Rong Wang said.

Asian American UK faculty are speaking out, saying enough is enough. They organized an event where people could come together and denounce the hate.

“We are so fearful and want to get together to show that we are humans and we belong communities and we want to have our voices heard,” said Tracy Lu, UK associate professor in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Students, faculty, and university leaders held up signs calling for unity and equality.

“The Asian and Asian American member of our community are valued, integral parts of our UK family.”

Event organizers encouraged people to not only stand in solidarity with Asian Americans, but to take action a giant racism.

Members of the community are hosting a ceremony on Saturday honoring the lives of the Atlanta

