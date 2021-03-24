Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong to severe storms will move into the mountains late Thursday as our next system arrives.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll start off your Thursday with some clouds, showers move in a little bit before lunchtime. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but overall we will just be dealing with scattered showers. We’ll get a break by the afternoon hours with highs getting into the lower 70s.

The main line of thunderstorms moves in around 8 p.m. and lasts until around 2 a.m. Friday. The Storm Prediction Center put most of us in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. There is an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather just to the southwest of us. We’ll have to watch and see if that gets pulled into Eastern Kentucky. The main threats are pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 35 to 40 MPH at times late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

With this system hitting late at night, make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings throughout the overnight hours.

Extended Forecast

We’ll dry out Friday with highs getting into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will linger into the morning hours with more sunshine by the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

We’ll start off your weekend with sunshine on Saturday, but another cold front arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday bringing us showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Saturday but drop into the lower 60s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s Sunday night.

It’ll be a cooler start to the workweek with highs only getting into the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. We should be dry Monday with some sunshine, but showers could return Tuesday with another system arriving Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

