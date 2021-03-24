Southwest Virginia man sentenced to serve more than 12 years after assaulting officers during arrest

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Jonesville, Virginia man was sentenced to serve 12 years and six months after prosecutors say he assaulted multiple law enforcement officers at the time of his arrest.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to a release from the office of Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin, Scott Clem was sentenced on Monday by the Lee County Circuit Court.

Clem will be placed on supervised probation for at least ten years after his active incarceration, according to the release.

Cridlin said in a statement that Clem’s charges stem from the assault of three different officers over the course of two separate incidents.

“During the first incident, the defendant was stopped for driving on a suspended license after being declared a habitual offender,” Cridlin said. “After being informed that he was being placed under arrest, the defendant assaulted the officer and fled into the woods. The officer obtained warrants for his arrest.”

Cridlin stated that Clem also assaulted two other officers when they attempted to serve the previously obtained warrants.

“During that encounter, body camera footage showed the defendant fighting with multiple law enforcement officers as well as flee the scene during their attempt to serve him with the warrants,” Cridlin said.

Clem was captured and arrested after a brief foot chase, according to the release.

The release states that additional charges were placed on Clem following a search warrant at his residence, which discovered a shotgun he was not lawfully allowed to possess since he is a convicted felon.