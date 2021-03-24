Showers possible early today, severe threat increases Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our mild stretch of weather continues, but we are monitoring the threat for severe weather as a big-time weather maker approaches the area.

Today and Tonight

Grab the umbrella this morning before you head out. You may have to dodge a few scattered showers early. Cloudy skies will be the dominant feature this morning before some sun starts to filter back in by this afternoon. Highs should top out in the mid-70s for most.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies early with some scattered showers possible late. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday

If nothing changes, we will start our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage at 4 p.m. Wednesday. We have two primary concerns with Thursday’s system: Heavy rain and strong wind.

Right now, models show the best chances for anything severe will be later in the day and early into the nighttime hours. As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather for Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. (WYMT)

Some models have the potential for up to 3″ of rain between Thursday and Friday morning, so if you live in a flood-prone area, you need to be on alert. While the risk is low, we also can’t rule out an isolated tornado, especially in the southern parts of our area. You will need to have a way to get weather alerts, especially Thursday evening. The WYMT weather app or a weather radio are both great ways to get those.

Rain chances will start early, but we may get some breaks in the action during the afternoon hours. If we see sunshine, that will help destabilize the atmosphere. We could see wind gusts outside of thunderstorms up to 30mph, so be aware of that.

We’re not too concerned about large hail right now, but all threats are on the table for those in the slight risk.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms move out late Thursday night and lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

After some clouds early Friday, the sunshine returns. Highs will climb back into the upper 60s before falling into the mid 40s.

Saturday looks dry for the first half of the day and very mild. Highs should be in the 70s. Rain chances will return Saturday night and carry us into the second half of the weekend on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.