Sheriff: Missing woman in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman who has been missing for at least a week.

24-year-old Olivia P. Thomas was last seen off Payne Trail 2 miles east of London on March 16.

If you know have any information on Olivia Thomas’ location you are encouraged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-7000 or 606-864-6600.

