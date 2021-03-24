Scores form Tuesday night’s region tournament action
(WYMT/AP) - Here are scores from Tuesday night’s region tournament action in the Commonwealth.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Union Co. 36, Trigg Co. 17
Regional Quarterfinal
Region 1
Marshall Co. 72, Graves Co. 59
McCracken County 80, Fulton Co. 48
Region 3
Muhlenberg County 44, Hancock Co. 33
Owensboro 78, Butler Co. 35
Region 5
Bardstown 68, Marion Co. 53
Elizabethtown 87, Hart Co. 50
Region 8
North Oldham 61, Henry Co. 57
Simon Kenton 58, Anderson Co. 45
Region 10
George Rogers Clark 68, Harrison Co. 53
Mason Co. 75, Scott 58
Region 13
Clay Co. 39, South Laurel 35
Knox Central 63, Harlan Co. 47
Region 15
Belfry 63, Shelby Valley 46
Paintsville 84, Lawrence Co. 54
Regional Semifinal
Region 4
Greenwood 63, Barren Co. 39
Region 11
Franklin Co. 51, Lex. Henry Clay 44
Frederick Douglass 62, Madison Southern 50
Lex. Paul Dunbar 78, Frankfort 54
Madison Central 101, Lexington Catholic 97
Region 12
Lincoln Co. 52, Pulaski Co. 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Quarterfinal
Region 2
Henderson Co. def. Livingston Central, forfeit
Hopkinsville def. Hopkins Co. Central, forfeit
Madisonville-North Hopkins 46, Christian Co. 42
Union Co. 36, Trigg Co. 17
Region 6
Bullitt East 81, Lou. Iroquois 33
Lou. Butler 54, Lou. Holy Cross 32
Lou. Mercy 64, Bullitt Central 48
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, North Bullitt 28
Region 7
Lou. Central 75, Lou. Atherton 17
Lou. DuPont Manual 46, Lou. Christian Academy 38
Lou. Male 68, Lou. Eastern 47
Lou. Sacred Heart 55, Lou. Assumption 32
Region 16
Boyd Co. 79, Lewis Co. 43
Rowan Co. 53, Morgan Co. 47
