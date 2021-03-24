Scores form Tuesday night’s region tournament action

(WYMT/AP) - Here are scores from Tuesday night’s region tournament action in the Commonwealth.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Union Co. 36, Trigg Co. 17

Regional Quarterfinal

Region 1

Marshall Co. 72, Graves Co. 59

McCracken County 80, Fulton Co. 48

Region 3

Muhlenberg County 44, Hancock Co. 33

Owensboro 78, Butler Co. 35

Region 5

Bardstown 68, Marion Co. 53

Elizabethtown 87, Hart Co. 50

Region 8

North Oldham 61, Henry Co. 57

Simon Kenton 58, Anderson Co. 45

Region 10

George Rogers Clark 68, Harrison Co. 53

Mason Co. 75, Scott 58

Region 13

Clay Co. 39, South Laurel 35

Knox Central 63, Harlan Co. 47

Region 15

Belfry 63, Shelby Valley 46

Paintsville 84, Lawrence Co. 54

Regional Semifinal

Region 4

Greenwood 63, Barren Co. 39

Region 11

Franklin Co. 51, Lex. Henry Clay 44

Frederick Douglass 62, Madison Southern 50

Lex. Paul Dunbar 78, Frankfort 54

Madison Central 101, Lexington Catholic 97

Region 12

Lincoln Co. 52, Pulaski Co. 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regional Quarterfinal

Region 2

Henderson Co. def. Livingston Central, forfeit

Hopkinsville def. Hopkins Co. Central, forfeit

Madisonville-North Hopkins 46, Christian Co. 42

Region 6

Bullitt East 81, Lou. Iroquois 33

Lou. Butler 54, Lou. Holy Cross 32

Lou. Mercy 64, Bullitt Central 48

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, North Bullitt 28

Region 7

Lou. Central 75, Lou. Atherton 17

Lou. DuPont Manual 46, Lou. Christian Academy 38

Lou. Male 68, Lou. Eastern 47

Lou. Sacred Heart 55, Lou. Assumption 32

Region 16

Boyd Co. 79, Lewis Co. 43

Rowan Co. 53, Morgan Co. 47

