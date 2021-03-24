Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky looks to make outdoor services permanent

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

During the past year, COVID-19 has healthcare facilities flexible and making changes in their operations.

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky like many places moved their services outdoors and now they have plans to keep that system in place as they plan to build a permanent structure.

“Having an outdoor system has been great and decreasing transmission rate. You know we have people in here for wellness visits or refills and this really cuts down on the chance that they will catch COVID-19 because we’ve kept our sick visits outside in open air for testing and treatment,” said Dr. John Jones, Medical Director of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

Now with new COVID-19 variants popping up Dr. Jones says they expect to have different variant tests on hand soon.

“Fairly certain that the vaccine will be effective against these variants but this will help us track and know just how effective our current vaccines will be against the variants by doing testing especially on someone who is vaccinated and test positive afterward,” said Dr. Jones. “So far the manufacture has released the variant testing to UK Medical Center and I believe we’re working on our end we will probably be the second organization in the state to have the variant testing. We expect to have that by the end of the month. "

When it comes to vaccination efforts their staff is now mobile to go out in the community and vaccinate groups of people.

“If they reach out and want COVID vaccines or testing we have set up partnerships again amongst the healthcare community primarily in school systems and in nursing homes that we will go out if they have a large number of people to vaccinate. We will vaccinate those people for them,” said Dr. Jones. “So if anybody would be interested in having a partnership with us to vaccinate their business or organization we would definitely be open to that. "

If you are interested in scheduling vaccinations for a group of people you can call Primary Care Centers at 606-435-7695.

