Police: Shelbiana man arrested after being found with missing Harlan County man

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Shelbiana man was arrested by Pikeville Police Wednesday after he was found with a man who was reported missing out of Harlan County.

22-year-old Jonathan Jacob Ford was charged with custodial interference by police after Jordan Cress was found in a bathroom where officers say he had been hiding.

According to the arrest citation, he told officers he knew the boy’s guardians did not know where he was going when he was picked up from Cumberland and brought to the home on Red Creek Road.

Ford, who also told police officers his mother and the Cress’ father are in a relationship, said he “considered him his little brother.”

According to the arrest citation, Ford brought Cress to Pike County because “he wanted him to have a job and function and not be dependent on a government check.”

Cumberland PD then issued a warrant for kidnapping, which was served to Ford by Pikeville PD since he was already in custody.

Cress’ guardians picked him up at Pikeville PD Wednesday morning. Officers say it was a good ending that could have gone much differently.

