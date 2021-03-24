Police: Man leaves scene after crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, a crash occurred causing minor injuries and police say a man ran from the scene.

A red Dodge passenger crossed the center line hitting a Waste Connections vehicle.

Police say Thurman Sizemore, the driver of the red Dodge passenger left the scene on foot before police arrived.

The other person in the Red Dodge was taken to ARH for minor injuries.

Arrests warrants are pending as the investigation is still going.

The Lost Creek Fire Department and Perry Ambulance assisted on the scene.

