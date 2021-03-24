Police: East Tennessee man sentenced in illegal firearms case

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee man will spend time in prison for possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department (WPD) say Jason B. Veach, 41, from Campbell County pleaded guilty in the case in Whitley Circuit Court back in January.

Police say the case against Veach started back in May 2020 when he was a wanted fugitive from Tennessee. He was located in Williamsburg and taken into custody after police found a handgun and a rifle in his possession. Police say Veach was already a convicted felon, which means he is not allowed to have the guns.

Veach was sentenced recently on two counts of possession of illegal firearms, five years for each count, for a total of 10 years.

