Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The mother of a boy that was found wandering along a road in the Summit area of Boyd County has been charged.

Meghan E. Lara, 33, of Ashland is charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, Boyd County deputies responded to the complaint of a seven-year-old boy found walking along State Route 716 Wednesday.

They found the boy had injuries on his face. He was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they contacted several people who were in neighboring houses in the area but weren’t able to figure out where the little boy came from. He was not able to tell officials where he lived or what happened.

Investigators say while they were at the hospital, the mother of the child, Lara, called the hospital to see if her son was there.

When she arrived at the hospital, deputies say she told then conflicting stories about what happened.

The criminal complaint states the boy got out of the vehicle while Lara was driving in the Summit area. They believe he got out through an open window while the vehicle was moving. The boy had scratches, scrapes and a gash on his forehead, as well as scratches on his knees and elbows. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this point, deputies say.

The boy has been taken into custody by the Boyd County Child Protection and Permanency.

Lara is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

The incident is under investigation.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A dispatcher with Boyd County 911 told WSAZ the mother of the young boy found wandering along U.S. 60 in the Summit area of Boyd County has come forward.

The boy is being checked out at the hospital.

The boy, who officials say is 6 or 7-years-old, was found alongside the road wearing a shirt, shorts and diaper just before 6 a.m.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A driver found a young boy wandering alongside of a road early Wednesday morning, 911 dispatchers confirm.

Emergency crews say the boy is either 6 or 7-years-old.

He was located near the Speedway along US 60 in Boyd County wearing a shirt, shorts and diaper just before 6 a.m.

Emergency crews say the boy is non-verbal.

He is about four and a half feet tall and weighs roughly 80 pounds, officials say.

Crews are assessing his condition.

No one has come forward as the boy’s parents or caregiver at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

