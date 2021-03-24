Lexington psychologist seeing an uptick in concerns about social anxiety as COVID restrictions lift, live events return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a year full of virtual gatherings and curbside pickups. Words like social distancing have become common conversation, and face masks are a part of everyone’s wardrobe.

“I think all of us are very eager to get back into the action and around a community of people again,” Lexington resident Juan Drian Martins said.

With some COVID-19 restrictions lifted and more in-person events added to the calendar, that’s an option many people are taking advantage of.

“Working at a bar that opened during COVID, we’ve definitely seen a large uptick in business, traffic and sales,” Lexington resident Nancy Rice said.

People we talked to in downtown Lexington told us they’re ready to jump back into a more normal social life, but psychologist Michelle Martel said she is already seeing an increase in concerns about social anxiety.

“A lot of what I’ve heard is social-related, I think in some ways it’s kind of if you don’t use it, you lose it,” Martel said. “I think I’m a pretty extroverted person and even for me it’s a little anxiety provoking thinking about going back into larger situations.”

It’s also worry about people following the remaining restrictions, like face masks and social distancing.

“It’s more difficult to keep those people who are still afraid of going out comfortable, but we do our best,” Rice said.

So, Martel suggests a gradual return for people who aren’t quite ready for a pre-pandemic social life.

“Whether you’re anxious because of the social environment or because of concern about COVID or you’re just anxious because you’re doing something you haven’t done in a while and it feels weird and different, that’s all normal and to be expected,” Martel said. “Give yourself some time to transition back.”

Even the scheduled live events do still have some restrictions, venues are still limiting capacity to about 60 percent and face masks are still required.

