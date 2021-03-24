Laurel County’s first positive COVID-19 case reported one year ago, new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at Baptist Health Corbin

LAUREL/WHITLEY COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County has more than 6,500 total COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, health department staff remembered the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case reported.

“We established a COVID-19 team internally, our staff assumed different roles than they normally would,” said Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department Mark Hensley.

COVID-19 cases in the county are declining. The county has averaged 12 cases a day over the last seven days.

“We’re seeing progress, couple months ago we was averaging 70 cases a day,” added Hensley.

Hensley said the health department has administered more than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines. He said he credits vaccines for helping decrease COVID-19 cases.

“We are in the warmer months, you know, people are outside in open spaces and not in closed areas,” Hensley said. “You know, where the virus can be spread fairly easy.”

Baptist Health Corbin officials expanded COVID-19 eligibility to people 40 years of age or older.

“Open to anyone that needs to schedule for a vaccine, and Dr. Stack is pretty clear about that,” said Executive Director of Nursing and Clinic Services, Teresa Cobb.

After meeting with hospitals and local health care facilities in the region to see how many vaccines they are giving, hospital staff decided to expand COVID-19 COVID-19 eligibility to people 40 years of age or older.

Staff said they saw a decline in scheduling from people in other age groups and phases as well.

“We felt like it was an opportunity to move forward with the 40 and older,” said Cobb.

Baptist Health Corbin staff have given more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re doing about 550 a day, we continue to do that many a day,” added Cobb.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.