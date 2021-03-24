Advertisement

Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday afternoon, the head fell off of Hazard’s iconic Mother Goose Inn around 3:33 p.m.

The building, which was already struggling with a combination of age and damage from the ice storms, had been trying to raise money for structural repairs.

It is unknown what led to the collapse at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

