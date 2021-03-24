‘He means everything to me’ : Hazard Police Department’s new four legged friend is great addition to the force

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Kentucky and beyond, many police stations have a K-9 unit or look to add one. The Hazard Police Department was no different.

“When opium and heroin and meth and all that stuff is on the rise…a K-9 dog is really a tool. I felt like we needed it. The department was needing it. They were interested in doing it,” said Hazard Police and Fire Commissioner Tony Eversole.

Now working with not only his trainer and owner, but other officers, two and a half year old, German Shepherd mixed with Belgian Malinois Zeke has been a team player in situations relating to drugs.

“Unbelievable...just his personality...how he interacts with everybody. It’s been a very positive thing,” said Police Chief Minor Allen.

A tracking and drug dog, Zeke is paired with Lieutenant John Holbrook who has been with the department for six years. Holbrook says training Zeke is a lot of work and he has special training.

“Zeke’s collar says trust your dog and that’s the number one thing, I have to do. If he’s telling me something, I have to pick up what he’s telling me,” he said. “Training consists of ...it can be dope hides. They’ll take the dope and hide it and then I learn his behavior when he does find it.”

While a tracking and drug dog, Holbrook says Zeke means everything to him.

“I’ll lay in the bed and he’ll jump in the bed and lay in my arms. You know, it’s just like my kid. I mean 100%. I never did think you could love a dog that much I guess but he’s just like one of my kids,” he said.

Allen says he is proud of Zeke and how he has adapted.

“As far as, the community is concerned, you know a lot of times…most things about police departments are not really positive all the time, but this is definitely a win win for us,” he said.

Holbrook says Zeke had previous training prior to coming to the station. He was brought from a police department in Montana. He adds Zeke is a great fit and when he is not helping fight crime, he loves play time and spending time with family.

