Governor Beshear supports controversial “do-over” bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear approved the controversial Senate Bill 128 during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The bill, often called the “do-over” bill, was passed back on March 2nd by wide margins in both houses of the state legislature.

The bill would allow public high school students in the state to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental school year, allowing them to retake and redo schoolwork from the previous year.

Local boards of education would have to approve or deny these requests. The bill would also allow private schools to implement supplemental school years and allow student-athletes to remain eligible for KHSAA activities.

