Gov. Beshear supports “do over” bill, vetoes bill that would have cut retirement benefits for new teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed several education bills that he says will help create a better Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Commissioner of Kentucky Department of Education Dr. Jason Glass, and several public education supporters plan to attend the singing of the bills.

Below is a list of bills that were vetoed

House Bill 258: Governor Beshear says this bill will cut retirement benefits for new teachers. He believes this will harm the commonwealth’s ability to attract the best and brightest teachers.

“I have continued to support raises and more benefits for our teachers because of educators like Laura Hartke, who teach during the day and drive an Uber in the evening and on the weekends to make ends meet,” said Gov. Beshear. “The lack of support for our educators is leading to fewer and fewer college students choosing teaching. This is not OK. If the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency has taught us anything, it is the vital role our educators play in the lives of our children and in our economy.”

House Bill 563: Governor Beshear vetoed this bill because it will greatly harm public education by taking money from public schools and sending it to unaccountable private organizations with little oversight.

“This measure is a handout to wealthy donors. They would receive tax benefits even larger than charitable donation deductions and could even profit by transferring securities to the private educational institutions to avoid capital gains taxes,” said Gov. Beshear. “HB 563 would lead to the same kinds of funding disparities that the Kentucky Supreme Court held was unconstitutional in Rose v. Council for Better Education in 1989.”

Gov. Beshear expressed his support for several bills

House Bill 158: Invests in Kentucky students by supporting the state’s only four-year aviation professional pilot degree program.

“Kentucky is training a workforce that will not just be ready for the future, but will help lead our nation into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s why I’m proud this bill also helps us prepare for the state-of-the-art flight training center planned for construction at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. HB 158 is great news for EKU and for the entire commonwealth.”

Senate Bill 128: Governor Beshear says this bill will allow students to have a chance at the same high school experience they had a little over a year ago. School districts that chose this option will be able to help students get back on track academically by treating learning losses.

“The past year has been uniquely challenging, and while educators have done their best in these trying circumstances, the pandemic has deprived some students of priceless opportunities and memories,” said Gov. Beshear. “School districts who choose this Supplemental School Year option for their students also will have access to federal funds to remedy learning loss in creative ways and to help all students get back on track academically.”

Senate Bill 101: Governor Beshear says the bill will create a liable funding stream for districts who chose to convert their state operated center to local control. Will give local school districts the flexibility with managing their own career and technical education centers.

“Many local school districts and their communities want the flexibility that comes with managing their own career and technical education centers — but they are deterred by the potential funding loss,” said Gov. Beshear. “This legislation ensures a reliable funding stream for those districts that choose to convert their state-operated center to local control.”

Senate Bill 135: The bill ensures that funding for higher education is distributed on a more sustainable basis, which will keep campuses from falling off a financial cliff.

“My administration will always put education first, and I’m proud to support this bill that will help more of our students pursue their dreams and build a better Kentucky for us all,” said Gov. Beshear.

Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, shared a video message in support of SB 135.

“Education is the key – the common denominator – to building the better Kentucky we want for all of our people. Supporting our educators and a strong public education system is how we serve all the commonwealth’s children equitably,” said Gov. Beshear.

Senate Bill 127: Encourages schools to keep at least two rescue inhalers on hand. Having a rescue inhaler on site for students suffering from an asthma attack can mean the difference between life and death.

“This bill mirrors what was done for students with life-threatening allergies eight years ago and applies it to asthma, which also can be a life-threatening condition,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is a minimal expense that can save one of our kids. I encourage our school leaders to follow this new guidance and take action.”

