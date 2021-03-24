COVID-19 positivity rate falls again as Gov. Beshear announces more become eligible for vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Wednesday evening, Gov. Beshear announced less than 700 new cases of COVID-19. This follows other news conferences held earlier today with Gov. Beshear outlining which bills, passed during the waning days of the legislative session, that he would sign or veto.

Gov. Beshear announced 695 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 422,694. The state’s positivity rate fell to 2.85%.

127 of Wednesday’s new cases are children 18 or younger. 438 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 103 in the ICU. 87 patients remain on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also announced 49 new deaths Wednesday, 24 are from Wednesday’s report while 25 more were found during an audit of state data. This brings the statewide death toll to 5,863.

1,380,975 Kentuckians have been vaccinated thus far. The governor also reiterated that all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments by April 12.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”

4,799,692 tests have been administered so far in Kentucky, with 49,318 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID Info (WYMT/kycovid.com)

As of Wednesday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

