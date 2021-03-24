Blackjewel trying to sell off Kentucky coal mines

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Blackjewel will try to sell off its Kentucky coal mines according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The company went bankrupt in 2019 leaving hundreds of miners unpaid for weeks.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Blackjewel reached a new agreement in bankruptcy court.

The company has 170 permits in Kentucky to sell. This could leave the state responsible for nearly $70 million in reclamation costs.

Stephen Lerner is an attorney representing Blackjewel and said the company could not take on or pay for the reclamation at the mines due to the financial situation of the company.

Blackjewel will continue to look for third parties to purchase the permits in the next six months. After six months, the permits will be abandoned.

